WHO'S BACK

It’s going to be a new-look backfield for Georgia with Nick Chubb and Sony Michel now doing their thing in the NFL. Fortunately for the Bulldogs, the returning cupboard is anything but bare. Sophomore D’Andre Swift returns after an outstanding freshman year that saw him rush for 618 yards, with an average of 7.6 yards per carry and three touchdowns. Although the Philadelphia native figures to be the main man for the Bulldogs, he’ll have plenty of help. Juniors Brian Herrien and Elijah Holyfield both excelled as sophomores. Herrien rushed 61 times for 265 yards and a score last season, with Holyfield totaling 293 yards on just 50 attempts with two touchdowns. Altogether, the trio brings plenty of returning experience to the Bulldog backfield, although they’ve certainly got some big cleats to fill. Nevertheless, Georgia’s running game would certainly appear to be in good hands.

WHO'S NEW

How do you replace a couple of standouts like Chubb and Michel? Sign a pair of five-stars like Zamir White and James Cook. The job running backs coach Del McGee has done, both on the field and as a recruiter, cannot be overstated. Getting both White and Cook certainly qualifies as a coup. The brother of former Florida State standout Dalvin Cook, James Cook (5-11, 183) was the nation’s No. 1 all-purpose back according to Rivals, rushing for 782 yards and 10 touchdowns his senior year. Cook is also quite adept at catching the football, so look out for the freshman finding a role in Georgia’s passing game. White was the nation’s top-ranked running back, despite a season-ending ACL injury last December. His numbers were amazing. Before the injury which took place in the second round of the North Carolina state playoffs, White (6-0, 215) had rushed for 2,086 yards and 34 touchdowns. For those wondering, he averaged a staggering 14.1 yards per rush. Of course, White’s status is a bit in question due to his ACL injury, although his rehab is reportedly ahead of schedule. Stay tuned.

BIGGEST STRENGTH

That’s easy. Depth. The Bulldogs have done a wonderful job of stockpiling not only talent, but some of the best talent available, when it comes to the running back position. This year is certainly no exception. The biggest problem for McGee and offensive coordinator Jim Chaney will be how to use them all. It wasn’t that long ago when having five running backs, the caliber of what we’re seeing now, at the same time at Georgia would have been a pipe dream. Sharing carries used to be a no-no for big-time backs, but no longer. Georgia has historically done a very good job of convincing running back recruits that sharing time in the backfield isn’t a bad deal at all, not only from the standpoint of staying fresh for games but being healthier for when the time comes to move on to the NFL.

When will Zamir White be cleared for practice? Radi Nabulsi

BIGGEST QUESTION MARK