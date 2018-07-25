WHO'S BACK

For the third straight fall camp, quarterback will be one of the most talked about positions on the Georgia football team, even if there’s really not a ton to speculate about. But that wouldn’t be any fun now, would it? Nevertheless, let’s clear this up right now. Jake Fromm is the starting quarterback for Georgia and will be under center when the Bulldogs kick off their season September 1 against Austin Peay. The 2017 SEC Freshman of the Year, Fromm enjoyed a memorable first season for Georgia, completing 181 of 291 passes for 2,615 yards and 24 touchdowns while leading the Bulldogs to the National Championship Game against Alabama. His 24 touchdown passes established a new top freshman mark for Fromm, whose first career start, as we all know, came on the road at Notre Dame. Wins over Auburn in the SEC Championship and Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl helped cement his legacy as one of the most accomplished first-year quarterbacks to ever wear the Red and Black. In Fromm, the Dawgs trust.

WHO'S NEW

Enter Justin Fields. Like Fromm, Fields is a former five-star performer, who head coach Kirby Smart stated at SEC Media Days adds an element to the offense that the Bulldogs don’t currently have. His high school numbers speak for themselves. In two years as a starter at Harrison High School, not only did Fields pass for 4,187 yards and 41 touchdowns, but he also rushed for 2,096 yards and 28 scores, giving Georgia at least potentially its most versatile weapon at the quarterback position in recent memory. Comparisons to Heisman Trophy winners DeShaun Watson and Cam Newton have already been made without Fields even taking a collegiate snap. Fair or not, many think he could be that good, and is one of the reasons some have speculated Fields could overtake Fromm as the starting quarterback this year. We’ll see about that, although the Fromm-Fields debate is certainly only that’s generated a lot of spirited debate among the Bulldogs’ most ardent fans. For those wondering about a redshirt, it doesn’t appear that will happen. Smart said during Media Days that he’s not expecting Fields to redshirt, but wouldn’t publicly speculate when or how he might be used.

BIGGEST STRENGTH

It’s almost impossible to properly quantify everything Fromm learned last year, starting 14 of 15 games. For one, there’s not going to be a single situation for the rest of his college career that’s going to bother or unduly influence his ability to perform his task as the quarterback of the Georgia Bulldogs. He’s already seen and experienced more than many college quarterbacks see their entire career. Combine that with a tremendous work ethic. Fromm’s done everything possible to win over his teammates, and although he’s just a sophomore, he's one of the unquestioned leaders on the team. While Fields obviously doesn’t yet have the experience, everything we’ve heard about his work ethic and diligence in the film room matches what we heard in those first few months Fromm was a part of the Georgia program. No, Smart isn’t too crazy about the Bulldogs playing the season with just two scholarship quarterbacks. But any school would be exhilarated to have two the quality of Fromm and Fields on the team at the same time.

BIGGEST QUESTION MARK

How might Justin Fields be used? That's the biggest question. Radi Nabulsi