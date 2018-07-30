Yes, the graduation of Isaiah Wynn left a bit of a void on Georgia’s offensive line.

But trust me when I say the Bulldogs are in as good shape at the position as they’ve been in a number of years.

Check it out.

While there will be some different face in different places, Georgia’s offensive line is loaded with talent.

Lamont Galliard is back to anchor the line as the starting center, along with fellow returning starters Ben Cleveland, Kendall Baker and Anthony Thomas, who moves over from right to left tackle, replacing Wynn.

That’s expected to open the door for redshirt freshman Isaiah Wilson to man the right side.

You want depth? Georgia has that.

The Bulldogs also return the likes of Solomon Kindley, Justin Shaffer, Netori Johnson, and D’Marcus Hayes, along with backup center Sean Fogarty and Daniel Gothard.

Combine that with what looks to be a very talented freshman class, Georgia’s offensive line room is something to behold.