2018 Position Preview: OL
WHO'S BACK
Yes, the graduation of Isaiah Wynn left a bit of a void on Georgia’s offensive line.
But trust me when I say the Bulldogs are in as good shape at the position as they’ve been in a number of years.
Check it out.
While there will be some different face in different places, Georgia’s offensive line is loaded with talent.
Lamont Galliard is back to anchor the line as the starting center, along with fellow returning starters Ben Cleveland, Kendall Baker and Anthony Thomas, who moves over from right to left tackle, replacing Wynn.
That’s expected to open the door for redshirt freshman Isaiah Wilson to man the right side.
You want depth? Georgia has that.
The Bulldogs also return the likes of Solomon Kindley, Justin Shaffer, Netori Johnson, and D’Marcus Hayes, along with backup center Sean Fogarty and Daniel Gothard.
Combine that with what looks to be a very talented freshman class, Georgia’s offensive line room is something to behold.
WHO'S NEW
What a group.
We’ll start with freshman Jamaree Salyer, a former five-star who could work his way into the starting lineup at guard before all is said and done.
Trey Hill, Cade Mays, and Warren Ericson also opened eyes as early enrollees, with Mays finishing up the spring as the backup to Wilson at right tackle.
Hill also impressed, but the Bulldogs may be in position to allow him to redshirt due to outstanding depth, while Ericson saw second-team reps at center and figures to battle for the starting job there in the not to distant future.
Owen Condon rounds out Georgia’s freshman class and is expected to redshirt.
TALENT
On the hoof, this is the biggest array of talent Georgia’s has had on its offensive line in recent memory.
One of Kirby Smart’s first declarations when he took over the Georgia program was his intent of reshaping the Bulldogs’ offensive front with bigger, more athletic linemen. It would seem that’s happened.
Georgia’s projected offensive line of Gaillard, Baker, Cleveland, Thomas and Wilson average almost 6-foot-6 in height and 323 pounds, quite impressive any way you look at it.
While there will still be a matter of working out whatever kinks need to be improved, you’ve got to expect position coach Sam Pittman will find those answers and mold Georgia’s offensive line into one of the team’s many strengths.
BIGGEST QUESTION MARK
There’s not a lot to question, at least from the outside looking in, but since we need to mention one, we’ll place that onus on Thomas.
Thomas earned league all-freshman honors after starting all 15 games for Georgia at right tackle before his move to left shortly after the national championship game.
The sophomore isn’t expected to have much trouble, but there will be some adjustments he’ll need to make while learning to play his new spot. The guess is he will.
It might not be this year, but Thomas is a future All-SEC player. Georgia’s in good hands at left tackle.