2018 Position Preview: DL
WHO'S BACK
Despite the losses of John Atkins and Trenton Thompson, there is no shortage of returning depth for the Bulldogs who bring back nine scholarship defensive linemen who saw action for the Bulldogs last fall.
That includes junior Tyler Clark who blossomed into one of the league’s better defensive tackles and is primed to take an even bigger step for Georgia after finishing with 41 stops last season, including 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
Senior Jonathan Ledbetter is another veteran with all-conference potential, with Julian Rochester set to be the main man taking over for Atkins at nose.
Junior David Marshall, senior DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle and junior Michail Carter also have plenty of experience, with sophomore Malik Herring on the rise and hopefully ready to play a bigger role.
Veterans Michael Barnett and Justin Young round out the list of scholarship returnees.
WHO'S NEW
The Bulldogs have some interesting options.
Sophomore Devonte Wyatt joined the program back in December after transferring from Hutchinson Community College, while the Bulldogs signed big Jordan Davis to a scholarship last February.
The main name to watch, however, will be graduate transfer Jay Hayes.
A former starter at Notre Dame, Hayes has drawn considerable praise from teammates this summer and based on what we’ve been hearing has a chance for major reps this fall.
BIGGEST STRENGTH
It has to be the depth.
The starting trio of Ledbetter, Clark and Rochester have a chance to be as good as any group of defensive line starters in the league, but the fact the Bulldogs can rotate their defensive linemen without much drop-off is what’s really impressive about the group.
There were times last season when Georgia would rotate two and three players at each position, which certainly helped the unit stay fresh throughout the course of the average game.
Even with the losses of Adkins and Thompson, Georgia’s D-line depth looks to be just as impressive as it was all of last season.
BIGGEST QUESTION MARK
Rochester held his own last fall rotating with Adkins at nose, but now that he’s gone, it’s time for the former McEachern standout to take on more responsibility.
Rochester needs to show that he can consistently and effectively handle double-teams, which will free up Georgia’s tackles, ends and linebackers to make more plays.
Hawkins-Muckle and possibly Hayes will be able to spell Rochester, but there’s an expectation the Powder Springs native will need to step up his game just a tad for Georgia’s defensive line to be as good as it will need to be.
Rochester certainly appears to fine physical shape to handle the job.
Excessive weight was once a problem for Rochester, but no longer as he’s listed at a svelte 300 pounds heading into the start of fall camp.