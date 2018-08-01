WHO'S BACK

Despite the losses of John Atkins and Trenton Thompson, there is no shortage of returning depth for the Bulldogs who bring back nine scholarship defensive linemen who saw action for the Bulldogs last fall. That includes junior Tyler Clark who blossomed into one of the league’s better defensive tackles and is primed to take an even bigger step for Georgia after finishing with 41 stops last season, including 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Senior Jonathan Ledbetter is another veteran with all-conference potential, with Julian Rochester set to be the main man taking over for Atkins at nose. Junior David Marshall, senior DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle and junior Michail Carter also have plenty of experience, with sophomore Malik Herring on the rise and hopefully ready to play a bigger role. Veterans Michael Barnett and Justin Young round out the list of scholarship returnees.

WHO'S NEW

The Bulldogs have some interesting options. Sophomore Devonte Wyatt joined the program back in December after transferring from Hutchinson Community College, while the Bulldogs signed big Jordan Davis to a scholarship last February. The main name to watch, however, will be graduate transfer Jay Hayes. A former starter at Notre Dame, Hayes has drawn considerable praise from teammates this summer and based on what we’ve been hearing has a chance for major reps this fall.

BIGGEST STRENGTH

It has to be the depth. The starting trio of Ledbetter, Clark and Rochester have a chance to be as good as any group of defensive line starters in the league, but the fact the Bulldogs can rotate their defensive linemen without much drop-off is what’s really impressive about the group. There were times last season when Georgia would rotate two and three players at each position, which certainly helped the unit stay fresh throughout the course of the average game. Even with the losses of Adkins and Thompson, Georgia’s D-line depth looks to be just as impressive as it was all of last season.

Julian Rochester is expected to take over for John Atkins at nose. Radi Nabulsi

BIGGEST QUESTION MARK