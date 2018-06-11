Georgia's 2018 signing class is down another member. UGASports.com has confirmed that four-star defensive back Nadab Joseph of Miami Norland High School (Miami, Florida) has enrolled at Independence Community College in Independence, Kansas.

UGASports.com first reported the possibility of enrollment issues on June 1.

"He will be here for 18 months to graduate with his AA degree. How many season he plays and so forth is an unknown at this time," Independence Community College head coach Jason Brown said via email.

Joseph, the nation's No. 93 overall prospect in the 2018 cycle, flipped his commitment from Alabama to Georgia ahead of the first early signing period.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defender was expected to compete for reps at the safety spot vacated by Dominick Sanders and also at Georgia's star position.

Joseph is the second member of the signing class to take the junior college route ahead of entry, as Georgia defensive tackle signee Tramel Walthour of Liberty County previously enrolled at Hutchison Community College.