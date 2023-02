A team’s offensive coordinator and quarterback are intrinsically linked.

A quarterback drives the offense and an offensive coordinator keeps it from going off the rails. When Todd Monken took the same job with the Baltimore Ravens, and with Mike Bobo being promoted to Georgia’s offensive coordinator, it naturally opened up the door for additional speculation as to who could win the starting quarterback job.

Time will tell as to who wins out in the end. In the meantime, here are 13 thoughts on Georgia’s quarterback competition with Bobo becoming Georgia’s new offensive coordinator.